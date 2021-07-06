Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card on-boards over 2 mn customers. Key features:

NEW DELHI: ICICI Bank and Amazon Pay on Tuesday announced that over 2 million ‘Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards have been issued so far since its launch in October 2018, making it the fastest co-branded credit card to have crossed this milestone in the country. The card, powered by Visa on-boarded one million customers in the last nine months, with over 80% of new customers availing the card digitally.

According to an ICICI press release, "The milestone is a testimony to the unique benefits that the card offers to the cardholders. The list of benefits includes an always-on, unlimited reward programme, instant issuance of the card for select customers in less than 60 seconds, direct crediting of reward points to Amazon Pay balance and the contactless payment feature to help customers pay safe."

ICICI Bank and Amazon Pay have been continuously adding features to the card to improve customer convenience. For instance, a registered customer of Amazon.in, including those who are not customers of ICICI Bank, can apply for the card digitally, from anywhere in the country. New customers can be on-boarded by ICICI Bank through a ‘Video KYC’ facility in a safe and contactless manner.

Customers can apply for the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card on the Amazon.in website or mobile app. They get a digital card in a 100% contactless and paperless manner. The physical card is also sent to the customer by ICICI Bank within a few days.

Key features:

Lifetime free credit card with no joining or annual fee

Offers unlimited reward points on card spends based on the category of spends

Amazon Prime members earn 5% reward points and all other customers shopping on Amazon.in earn 3% reward points

Offers 2% reward points for spends on digital categories on Amazon.in, like bill payments, recharges, add money to Amazon Pay balance, travel & movie bookings

Also offers 2% for spends on Amazon Pay merchants, e.g., Swiggy, Bookmyshow, Yatra, and many more, as per the press release

Provides 1% reward points for spends on any merchant location in the country where Visa cards are accepted. Customers also get fuel-surcharge waiver, and no cost EMI offers on a large selection. No earnings on fuel, EMI transactions and gold purchases.

One reward point is equal to one rupee and there is no upper limit on reward points that can be accumulated

Reward points do not expire and can be redeemed from over 16 crore products on Amazon.in and other merchants that accept payments though Amazon Pay

The card can be used at more than 4 million merchant locations in India – everywhere you shop, as per the press release.

The reward earnings are credited monthly, after the billing cycle date of the card to a customer’s Amazon Pay balance. They can redeem these earnings to purchase from more than 16 crore items available on Amazon.in across. The reward earnings can also be used with Amazon Pay partner merchants for transactions like flight tickets, booking hotels, food delivery, movie tickets and much more, as per the press release.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.