Amazon Pay India gets 700 crore fund infusion from parent

Bengaluru: E-commerce major Amazon has infused an additional ₹700 crore into its digital payments venture Amazon Pay India Pvt Ltd, company filings showed.

The infusion was made by the company’s Singapore and Mauritius-based entities Amazon Corporate Holdings Pvt Ltd and Amazon.com. Inc Ltd respectively, according to documents sourced from business information platform Tofler.

This takes the total funding in Amazon Pay India to ₹5055 crore since its inception in 2016.

The latest fund infusion comes after Amazon Pay raised ₹1355 crore in January.

The funding comes at a time when the online payments space has turned highly competitive with internet giants such as Google Pay doubling down on India.

Facing heat from global brands, domestic entities such as Paytm and PhonePe have started different avenues such as online insurance and mutual funds to grow their revenues.

An Amazon spokesperson didn’t respond to queries.

Digital payments in India not only gained steam due to the pandemic but they are also moving beyond the metros, and electronic payments firms are positioning themselves for the change. With the pandemic prompting more people to try out contactless transactions, firms are rolling out products and features to tap the new frontiers.

In September, Amazon infused ₹1125 crore into one of its India units Amazon Seller Services. Both Wakmart-owned Flipkart and Amazon have been receiving fresh funding from their parent entities as the e-commerce market heats up, particularly ahead of the festive season.

