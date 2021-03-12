Global e-commerce major Amazon.com Inc. has infused close to Rs225 crore in equity funding into its Indian digital payments arm, Amazon Pay (India) Pvt. Ltd, according to regulatory documents sourced from market intelligence platform, Tofler.

As part of the current tranche, the company’s Singapore and Mauritius-based parent entity, Amazon Corporate Holdings Pvt. Ltd, has invested almost Rs224.9 crore, with Amazon Inc. investing close to Rs2.24 lakh during this fundraise.

This is the third major funding tranche that Amazon Pay has received from parent Amazon since the beginning of last year. It had raised Rs700 crore in October 2020, and raised Rs1,355 crore in January 2020.

With this fundraise, the total fund infusion in Amazon Pay India stands at Rs5,280 crore, since its inception in 2016.

The funding comes at a time when Amazon Pay has been actively competing with other well-funded rivals such as Paytm, PhonePe and Google Pay in the highly contested digital payments space.

In FY20, Amazon Pay saw its revenues rise by 64% to Rs1,370 crore, as its net losses bloated to Rs1,868 crore, with the company continuing its focus on growth and new customer acquisition.

Amazon Pay’s total expenses stood at Rs3,238 crore, compared with Rs1,995 crore in FY19, Mint reported earlier.

In terms of employee expense, Amazon Pay India bridged the gap, with its total employee remuneration standing at Rs119.4 crore in FY20 when compared with Rs143.9 crore in the previous fiscal.

As of January, this year, Amazon Pay clocked close to 46.3 million transactions worth Rs4,044 crore on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) network, closing on 2% market share. This was a stark difference from market leader PhonePe which clocked close to 968.7 million and Google Pay, which reported close to 853.5 million transactions on the UPI-network.

In October last year, Amazon Pay also increased its authorized share capital from $820 million to $2.2 billion, signalling a big play in the Indian payments landscape, according to regulatory filings sourced from business intelligence platform, paper.vc.

Now the Indian payments entity is expected to rope in more than $1.4 billion from its Singapore-based parent, paper.vc said.

In December last year, rival PhonePe witnessed Rs150 crore fund infusion from its Singapore-based parent. This was independent of the $700 million PhonePe is raising, which will be led by Walmart and minority investors such as Tiger Global Management, giving the firm a valuation of $5.5 billion.

