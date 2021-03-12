Amazon Pay India gets Rs225 crore fund infusion from parent

As of January, this year, Amazon Pay clocked close to 46.3 million transactions worth Rs4,044 crore on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) network, closing on 2% market share. This was a stark difference from market leader PhonePe which clocked close to 968.7 million and Google Pay, which reported close to 853.5 million transactions on the UPI-network.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}