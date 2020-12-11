Amazon Pay’s losses soar as revenues increase

Amazon Pay India Pvt. Ltd, the digital payments arm of Amazon India, saw its revenues rise by 64% to ₹1370 crore in 2019-20 fiscal (FY’20), as its net losses bloated to ₹1868 crore, with the company continuing its focus on growth and new customer acquisition.

In the 2018-19 fiscal (FY’19), Amazon Pay had reported total revenues of ₹834.5 crore, with its losses standing at ₹1160 crore, for the same fiscal year, according to documents sourced from business information platform Tofler.

In FY’20, Amazon Pay’s total expenses stood at ₹3238 crores, compared to ₹1995 crore in FY’19.

In terms of employee expense, Amazon Pay India bridged the gap, with its total employee remuneration standing at ₹119.4 crore in FY’20 when compared to ₹143.9 crore in the previous fiscal.

Amazon Pay, which launched its Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-based person-to-person (P2P) payments last year, has been focusing on acquiring newer users and has been banking on cashbacks to rope in new customers.

Earlier in October this year, Mint had reported that Amazon Pay had received an additional infusion of ₹700 crores from parent Amazon, routed through the company’s Singapore and Mauritius-based entities Amazon Corporate Holdings Pvt Ltd and Amazon.com. Inc Ltd respectively.

With this infusion, the total funding in Amazon Pay India stood at ₹5055 crore since its inception in 2016.

In July this year, Amazon Pay also made its entry in the insurance sector, and partnered with Acko General Insurance Ltd to offer insurance for two- as well as four-wheelers. As a part of this offering, the company equipped customers to pay insurance premiums using Amazon Pay balance, UPI, or any saved card, in a bid to add more payment use-cases on its platform.

It had also launched its ‘Smart Stores’ feature in India, which allowed explore products available within the store, through scanning a QR code, available at the store front.

Amazon India’s seller arm, Cloudtail India Pvt. Ltd. also reported a 28% jump in revenues in FY’20, which stood at close to ₹11,413 crore for FY’20 . The company further reported a net profit of almost ₹68 crore during the same fiscal, according to documents sourced by Tofler.

