NEW DELHI : E-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said that 50 million customers are now using its Amazon Pay UPI (Unified Payments Interface) services. According to the company, customers are using the Amazon app to pay at 20 million local shops using the UPI QR code option.

“In the last one year, over 75% of our customers using Amazon UPI have come from tier-II and -III cities, showing the growing reach of UPI. Besides local shops, customers can now use Amazon Pay inside the Amazon app to recharge their phone, DTH, send money to contacts, pay salaries to household help, pay for shopping on Amazon.in, and a whole lot more," the company said in a statement.

On achieving the milestone, Amazon Pay is also offering daily rewards through September to all customers using Amazon Pay UPI for shopping, paying bills, paying at online merchants and sending money to their contacts.

“Our mission is to make paying for anything trusted, convenient and rewarding. We are excited by the rapid adoption of UPI, which now enables customers to do much more with their Amazon app beyond shopping. We are humbled to serve millions of our customers and merchants through UPI and play a key role in accelerating the government’s vision of a less-cash India," said Mahendra Nerurkar, chief executive officer and vice-president, Amazon Pay.

UPI, is a simple, real-time and secure mode of transferring money. The growing popularity of UPI can be attributed to its simple, safe, cost-effective and mobile-based payment system.

