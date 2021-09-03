Amazon Pay UPI reaches 50 million customer milestone

“Our mission is to make paying for anything trusted, convenient and rewarding. We are excited by the rapid adoption of UPI, which now enables customers to do much more with their Amazon app beyond shopping. We are humbled to serve millions of our customers and merchants through UPI and play a key role in accelerating the government’s vision of a less-cash India," said Mahendra Nerurkar, chief executive officer and vice-president, Amazon Pay.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}