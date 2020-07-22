Amazon Pay, the payments arm of e-commerce giant Amazon India, has ventured into the insurance space where it will offer two and four-wheeler insurance policies, in partnership with Acko General Insurance Ltd., as it looks to expand its financial services portfolio.

Customers can now purchase auto insurance on Amazon Pay and get a quote for their car or bike’s insurance by providing basic details. They can also select from a list of add-ons like zero-depreciation, engine protection and more, while selecting their insurance policy.

Amazon Pay said that the insurance claims will be coupled with zero paperwork, one-hour pick-up, three-day assured claim servicing and one year repair warranty in select cities, as well as an option for instant cash settlements for low value claims, making it beneficial for customers.

Customers can also pay insurance premiums using Amazon Pay balance, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), or any saved card. A copy of the policy can also be downloaded from Your Orders page.

“Our vision is to make Amazon Pay the most trusted, convenient and rewarding way to pay for our customers. Delighted by this experience, there has been a growing demand for more services. In line with this need, we are excited to launch an auto insurance product that is affordable, convenient, and provides a seamless claims experience," said Vikas Bansal, Director & Head of Financial Services Amazon Pay India.

Amazon India has been trying to bolster its presence in the financial services ecosystem.

In April-end, Amazon also launched its instant credit line service, ‘Amazon Pay Later’, partnered with digital lending startup Capital Float and Karur Vysya Bank, to rival arch competitor Flipkart’s Pay Later product.

“We are happy to partner with Amazon Pay to offer an auto insurance proposition that has been designed with the customer at the centre. Through this product we aim to deliver a superior consumer experience right from purchase to claims by making it more affordable, accessible and seamless. This launch also marks an important milestone in our successful partnership with Amazon and we are excited about the journey ahead," said Varun Dua, CEO, Acko General Insurance.

Amazon’s Prime members get extra benefits including additional discounts on premiums on its insurance category.

Over the past year, several competitors of Amazon Pay including Paytm, Flipkart-owned PhonePe entered the insurance space, and acquired distribution licenses for the same.

In March, Flipkart, which is getting aggressive in the life insurance category, partnered with Aegon Life Insurance, to offer instant life insurance with a sum assured of up to Rs. 10 lakh. Walmart-owned Flipkart has been looking to offer life insurance on its platform with premiums ranging from ₹129 for ₹1 lakh sum assured.

