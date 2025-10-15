Amazon plans layoffs: From Accenture to TCS, these companies have handed pink slips to employees this year

Amazon plans layoffs: Global e-commerce giant Amazon is planning to cut nearly 15% job roles in its human resources department, along with certain other roles, Fortune reported on Wednesday, 15 October 2025.

According to the news portal's report, Amazon's HR department, also known as the People eXperience Technology team or PTX, will bear the majority of the cuts, while other departments, such as the consumer business, may also experience some impact.

Amazon's HR department has more than 10,000 people employed globally. The company is reportedly laying off staff as the e-commerce giant aims to reduce its employee costs amid heavy investment in artificial intelligence (AI) products and infrastructure.

IT layoffs Big IT companies such as TCS, Accenture, Microsoft, Salesforce, and Google are among other firms that have carried out restructuring to improve efficiency and reduce costs amid the rise of AI.

TCS is cutting nearly 12,000 employees, or around 2% of its global workforce, in the financial year 2025-26, amid restructuring plans and a push for AI expansion.

In the case of Wipro, although there is no official confirmation of layoffs, media reports suggest that the IT major has cut 24,516 jobs to improve its cost efficiency and productivity in the sector.

Global IT services giant Accenture announced in September 2025 that it would lay off more than 11,000 employees across its global workforce, while Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has cut 4,000 customer support staff as AI tools take over.

Salesforce reportedly reduced its customer support workforce to 5,000 employees, down from its earlier 9,000 employees, marking a reduction of approximately 4,000 employees.

Companies that have laid off employees 1. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) — Laid off 6,000 employees or 1% of its headcount. It will lay off another 6,000 employees to cut a total of 12,000 jobs or 2% of its total workforce.

2. Google — Laid off 100 employees in design-related roles.

3. Accenture — To lay off 11,000 employees across its global workforce.

4. Salesforce — Cut nearly 4,000 customer support staff.

5. Microsoft — Cut more than 40% or nearly 4,000 jobs in its software engineering business.

6. IBM — Cut nearly 1,000 job roles as the firm shifted to its hybrid cloud and AI business.

7. Cognizant — Laid off 3,500 employees in an effort to simplify the organisation's structure.

8. Wipro — Cut 24,516 jobs to improve its cost efficiency and productivity in the sector.