Amazon plans to hire 150,000 for holiday, 50% more than in 2020

The world’s largest online retailer typically hires legions of temporary workers this time of year to help store, pack and ship items from its warehouses. Since the pandemic supercharged online shipping last year, Amazon has been rapidly expanding its logistics operation, opening warehouses or smaller, urban delivery depots at a pace of roughly one per day. In September, the company said it had already opened 250 U.S. logistics facilities in 2021 and would inaugurate an additional 100 that month alone.