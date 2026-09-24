Amazon plans to invest ₹25,000 crore in India's quick-commerce sector, but can it catch up to Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy?

Amazon will invest $3 billion, roughly ₹25,000 crore, to expand its India quick-commerce business by 2030, sources close to the development told Reuters. It would be the company's biggest bet on a sector where rivals have raced ahead by popularising same-day deliveries.
Amazon plans to invest $1 billion in the quick-commerce sector by the end of 2027 and another $2 billion by 2030, two people with direct knowledge of the plans said. The planned investment has not been reported previously.
Amazon said this makes quick commerce “the fastest-growing e-commerce business in Amazon India's history.”
Quick commerce has rapidly changed how urban Indians shop, with deliveries of products ranging from milk and chocolates to iPhones and electronics. According to Datum Intelligence, the $19 billion sector is set to more than double in size to $41 billion by 2030.
However, Amazon remains a relatively small player in the segment. Domestic giants Eternal’s Blinkit, Swiggy and IPO-bound Zepto together control 77% of the market and operate more than 4,500 stores, according to Datum data. Walmart-owned Flipkart has more than 1,000 stores and an 11% market share, while Amazon has a 6.2% share.
Amazon currently operates around 750 stores for its Amazon Now service, with plans to increase this to around 1,300 stores by April next year, one of the sources said.
A key focus of the investment will be adding small neighbourhood warehouses to the Amazon Now network. These facilities will allow Amazon to ship orders quickly to customers.
“Expansion needs money,” the first source said.
Amazon also plans to spend on inventory management software, AI tools for demand prediction and expanding its product selection.
Amazon
The company’s quick-commerce strategy will focus primarily on daily essentials. “If the order is unlikely to be repeated, Amazon does not plan to stock it right now in quick commerce,” the source said. This explains why Amazon does not currently stock iPhones through its quick-commerce service, unlike some rivals.
The strategy comes as the economics of quick commerce remain challenging. Bernstein warned in a July note that groceries alone may not cover the high costs of the business because average order values are low, while non-grocery products typically offer higher prices and margins.
Amazon also faces competition from rivals with established customer bases. Satish Meena, founder of Datum Intelligence, said it would not be easy for Amazon to catch up with companies that offer quality service and have loyal customers.
“It took some time for Amazon to commit. There appears to be a realisation that this is a model they have to invest in,” Meena said.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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