Amazon policy punishes consumers, D.C. suit claims
- Online retailer disputes allegations, saying sellers on its marketplace set their own prices
Amazon.com Inc. was hit Tuesday with an antitrust suit by the District of Columbia, which alleges that the company blocks sellers on its marketplace from offering better deals elsewhere, leading to higher prices for consumers.
The lawsuit targets contracts between Amazon and its sellers, which D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine said prevent the sellers from offering lower prices on any other website, including their own.
