Amazon preps bailout plan for Future group

“Future Retail will immediately need a ₹5,000-5,500 crore funding line to avoid defaults to bondholders and bank loans that can be provided by Amazon through an alternative investment fund (AIF) route,’’ one of the two people cited above said, requesting anonymity as the talks are private. “Due to the accumulation of dues, there is a cash deficit, and this deficit is a result of an asset-liability mismatch, but ultimately it depends on whether Future group takes up the offer," the person said.