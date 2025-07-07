Amazon Prime Day is here. What to expect.

Target and Walmart aren’t falling behind. Target is focusing on back-to-school prep, offering Target Circle members 30% off on select apparel, uniforms, backpacks and school supplies, as well as deals on groceries and personal care items. Walmart is also boasting sales on back to school, as well as discounts on electronics, such as knocking off $100 from a Samsung computer monitor. The deals will be available for all Walmart customers, but Walmart+ members get access a day early. And for the first time, Walmart is offering its deals both in stores and online, the company said.