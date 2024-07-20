Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Starts today on June 20, check details here

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: All you need to know about the discounts on a wide range of products including beauty, electronics, fashion, and smart home devices. Prime members enjoy exclusive benefits like early access to deals and special promotions.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: The Amazon Prime Day Sale is live today, July 20, 2024, and the company promises "bigger and better" offers and discounts on a number of branded products, such as home appliance, laptops, tablets, TVs.

Stay tuned as we dive into the best offers available on Prime Day deals, so you can make the most of your shopping list. Here's all you need to know:

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 — Dates Amazon Prime Day 2024 kicks off today, July 20, 2024, and will end tomorrow on July 21.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 — Offers & Benefits You need to be an Amazon Prime member to avail of Amazon Prime Day deals. If you're not a member, sign up for a free 30-day trial to access the sale.

Prime members would also be eligible for additional benefits including early access to deals, exclusive offers, and special promotions such as free shipping.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 — Products on sale There will be discounts and offers on a wide array of products such as beauty products, electronics, fashion, home appliances, laptops, smart home devices, tablets, TVs, and more.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 — How to Check Deals The Amazon’s Prime Day landing page and social media accounts will update deal notifications, besides alerts on the Amazon app.

What's On Offer Up to 65 per cent discount on the best TVs from the biggest TV brands such as Samsung and LG. Take advantage of the Amazon Prime Day sale to find the perfect TV for your needs, whether it's for binge-watching your favourite shows, enjoying the latest movies, or playing video games.

Savings of up to ₹ 45,000 on laptops with top features. Whether you're in the market for a sleek, ultra-portable ultrabook, a high-performance gaming laptop, or a reliable workhorse for everyday tasks, there's a deal for everyone.

Deals to upgrade your gadgets — from the latest tablets to high-performance laptops and headphones. Homeowners looking to upgrade their appliances will find deals on a variety of products, including refrigerators, washing machines, and kitchen gadgets.