Amazon will be conducting Prime Day sale for a period of 48 hours starting at midnight 6 August and will continue till 11:59 pm on 7 August. The offers will be made available to Amazon Prime members who will also be able to get free delivery on certain products.

The company is offering discounts on various product categories that have been in demand due to the emergence of work from home culture. Smartphones sales have also picked up since the lockdown was lifted.

Here is a list deals on smartphones and other accessories that will be offered during the Prime Day sale:

OnePlus Nord 8GB/128GB Blue Marble & Gray Onyx and 12GB/256GB Gray Onyx go on sale

Special flash sales on Prime Day:

Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 & Redmi Note 9 Pro Max on flash sale at 10 am, 12 noon, 2 pm and 4 pm respectively on Aug 6

Honor 9A on flash sale at 11 am on Aug 6

Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 & Redmi Note 9 Pro Max on flash sale at 12 noon, 2 pm and 4 pm respectively on Aug 7

Up to 40% off on mobiles and accessories from top brands

No Cost EMI starting only at ₹1,665/month on Premium smartphones

Up to ₹13,500 off exchange on top brands

Up to ₹4,000 off on OnePlus

Up to ₹7,000 off on Xiaomi

Up to 6 months No cost EMI on Samsung M series smartphones

Up to ₹25,000 off on Flagship Samsung smartphones and additional exchange offers up to ₹4,000

Up to ₹10,000 off on Apple with offers on iPhone 11, iPhone 8 plus

Up to ₹14,000 off on OPPO smartphones and No cost EMI up to 9 months

Up to ₹6,000 off on Vivo smartphones and No cost EMI up to 9 months

Up to 70% off on Power banks, earphones and other mobiles accessories

Mobile accessories starting ₹99

Buyers will also be able to avail discounts on Electronics during the Prime Day sale:

Up to 60% off on electronics and accessories

Up to 70% off on Cameras & accessories

Up to 70% off on Headphones

Up to ₹30,000 on Laptops

Fitness trackers starting ₹999

Up to 60% off on Smartwatches

Up to 50% off on Printers

Up to 40% off on Tablets

Up to 40% off on Gaming accessories

Up to 60% off on Speakers

Up to 70% Off on Data Storage devices

Up to 60% Off on High Speed Routers

Up to 60% off on Computer components

Up to 60% off on Soundbars

Up to 50% off on monitors

Up to 60% off on WiFi smart home security cameras

Up to 70% off on Musical Instruments and Accessories

Up to 60% off on stationery, school supplies and office product

