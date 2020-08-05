Amazon Prime Day sale to begin tomorrow: Here's a look at smartphone deals

Amazon Prime Day sale to begin tomorrow: Here's a look at smartphone deals2 min read . 03:47 PM IST
The company is offering discounts on various product categories that have been in demand due to the emergence of work from home culture
Amazon will be conducting Prime Day sale for a period of 48 hours starting at midnight 6 August and will continue till 11:59 pm on 7 August. The offers will be made available to Amazon Prime members who will also be able to get free delivery on certain products.
The company is offering discounts on various product categories that have been in demand due to the emergence of work from home culture. Smartphones sales have also picked up since the lockdown was lifted.
Here is a list deals on smartphones and other accessories that will be offered during the Prime Day sale:
OnePlus Nord 8GB/128GB Blue Marble & Gray Onyx and 12GB/256GB Gray Onyx go on sale
Special flash sales on Prime Day:
Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 & Redmi Note 9 Pro Max on flash sale at 10 am, 12 noon, 2 pm and 4 pm respectively on Aug 6
Honor 9A on flash sale at 11 am on Aug 6
Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 & Redmi Note 9 Pro Max on flash sale at 12 noon, 2 pm and 4 pm respectively on Aug 7
Up to 40% off on mobiles and accessories from top brands
No Cost EMI starting only at ₹1,665/month on Premium smartphones
Up to ₹13,500 off exchange on top brands
Up to ₹4,000 off on OnePlus
Up to ₹7,000 off on Xiaomi
Up to 6 months No cost EMI on Samsung M series smartphones
Up to ₹25,000 off on Flagship Samsung smartphones and additional exchange offers up to ₹4,000
Up to ₹10,000 off on Apple with offers on iPhone 11, iPhone 8 plus
Up to ₹14,000 off on OPPO smartphones and No cost EMI up to 9 months
Up to ₹6,000 off on Vivo smartphones and No cost EMI up to 9 months
Up to 70% off on Power banks, earphones and other mobiles accessories
Mobile accessories starting ₹99
Buyers will also be able to avail discounts on Electronics during the Prime Day sale:
Up to 60% off on electronics and accessories
Up to 70% off on Cameras & accessories
Up to 70% off on Headphones
Up to ₹30,000 on Laptops
Fitness trackers starting ₹999
Up to 60% off on Smartwatches
Up to 50% off on Printers
Up to 40% off on Tablets
Up to 40% off on Gaming accessories
Up to 60% off on Speakers
Up to 70% Off on Data Storage devices
Up to 60% Off on High Speed Routers
Up to 60% off on Computer components
Up to 60% off on Soundbars
Up to 50% off on monitors
Up to 60% off on WiFi smart home security cameras
Up to 70% off on Musical Instruments and Accessories
Up to 60% off on stationery, school supplies and office product
