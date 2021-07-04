Amazon primed Andy Jassy to be CEO. Can he keep what Jeff Bezos built?

Though some former employees say Mr. Jassy is more even-keeled with employees than Mr. Bezos—who has been known to explode in meetings if an executive seems ill prepared—they also say he is at least as intense and competitive. And while Mr. Bezos for the past several years has largely governed with a hands-off approach, as The Wall Street Journal reported in February, Mr. Jassy is known for digging into the minutiae of his division, Amazon Web Services, sometimes to a degree that baffled his underlings, according to former employees. He did everything from pitching potential customers and guiding technical changes to choosing the music at company events and editing press releases. It was more difficult to reserve a spot on Mr. Jassy’s calendar than it was with any other top executive reporting to Mr. Bezos, according to former senior Amazon executives.

