Amazon: Probe FRL for violating norms

Amazon.com Inc. has accused Future Retail Ltd (FRL) of sharing unpublished price-sensitive information with Reliance Industries Ltd in violation of the market regulator’s norms, in the e-commerce giant’s latest salvo in its battle to block Future’s plan to sell its assets to billionaire Mukesh Ambani.

In an 8 November letter to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), Amazon has asked the markets regulator to investigate and take action against FRL and its directors. Mint has reviewed a copy of the letter.

Amazon has alleged that FRL, in which the US company owns an indirect 5% stake, has not only concealed material information from public shareholders but also disclosed “unpublished price-sensitive information in violation of Sebi’s prohibition of insider trading (PIT) regulations".

In a prior 28 October letter to Sebi, Amazon alleged Future Group misled public shareholders on the ₹24,713 crore RIL-Future deal and Sebi must suspend the proposed transaction.

In the latest letter, Amazon said details of the interim award by Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) were disclosed to Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani (MDA) Group by Future Retail and its promoters prior to the same being disclosed to the general public.

“The first public disclosure of the interim award was made by the MDA Group vide its press release on 25 October 2020. The MDA Group was not a party to the arbitration proceedings and could have received details related thereto only from FRL or its promoters. FRL disclosed the existence of the interim award to the general public only on 26 October 2020," said Amazon.

By disclosing the SIAC ruling to a proposed acquirer, prior to dissemination to the general public, FRL and its promoters have breached insider trading norms, Amazon alleged.

A spokesperson for Future Group said the Amazon complaint lacked merit.

“The emergency arbitrator communicated the interim order around 6.30pm (India time) on 25 October 2020. This interim order purported to injunct a transaction between Reliance and us. Propriety and legality demand that in such an event, the counterparty is informed about the development; however infirm the injunction may be. Sebi regulations, too, are quite clear on this, and communication was for a legitimate purpose."

The law apart, it is basic common sense that a counterparty is to be kept informed—not sure what approach Amazon adopts in conducting business, but this is basic courtesy covered by the law too."

The American retail giant reiterated in its latest letter to Sebi that FRL’s request to Sebi to continue processing FRL’s application for the deal “is in direct violation of the interim award" issued by the emergency arbitrator.

An emergency arbitrator at SIAC, on 25 October, restrained Future Group from selling any retail asset or even seeking any regulatory permission to sell the retail business to Reliance Industries.

On 12 August 2019, Amazon acquired 49% in Future Coupons Pvt. Ltd (FCPL), which then acquired a 7.3% stake in FRL. This gave Amazon a 5% holding indirectly in FRL.

Amazon claims the deal with FCPL bars Future Group promoters from selling any of its retail or wholesale assets without Amazon’s consent.





