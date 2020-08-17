Home >Companies >News >Amazon probed by German antitrust body over prices

Germany’s antitrust regulator is looking into whether Amazon.com Inc. is abusing its online market dominance to exert pricing pressure on sellers, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing the body’s president.

The Federal Cartel Office is “investigating whether and how Amazon influences retailers’ pricing" on its marketplace, Andreas Mundt told FAZ in an interview.

His office was reacting to complaints that the U.S. tech giant blocked individual sellers because they allegedly charged excessive prices during the first months of the coronavirus crisis. Mundt said the regulator is evaluating Amazon’s response to its questions.

While vendors set their own product prices, Amazon has policies in place to “help ensure selling partners are pricing their products competitively," the company said Sunday in an emailed statement. “Our systems are designed to take action against price gouging."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Amazon and Apple have acknowledged that counterfeit goods can be sold on their platforms, but say they invest in tools to identify fake listings and support law enforcement. (REUTERS)

Retailers launch lobbying group to fight counterfeit goods on Amazon

3 min read . 15 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout