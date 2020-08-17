Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Amazon probed by German antitrust body over prices
FILE PHOTO: An Amazon worker delivers packages amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

Amazon probed by German antitrust body over prices

1 min read . 05:53 AM IST Bloomberg

Germany’s antitrust regulator is looking into whether Amazon.com Inc. is abusing its online market dominance to exert pricing pressure on sellers, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing the body’s president.

The Federal Cartel Office is “investigating whether and how Amazon influences retailers’ pricing" on its marketplace, Andreas Mundt told FAZ in an interview.

His office was reacting to complaints that the U.S. tech giant blocked individual sellers because they allegedly charged excessive prices during the first months of the coronavirus crisis. Mundt said the regulator is evaluating Amazon’s response to its questions.

While vendors set their own product prices, Amazon has policies in place to “help ensure selling partners are pricing their products competitively," the company said Sunday in an emailed statement. “Our systems are designed to take action against price gouging."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

