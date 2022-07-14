Amazon proposes settlement of EU antitrust charges on seller data

But the move to settle the case on third-party data is a shift for a company that had staunchly rejected the EU’s arguments about its treatment of merchants. It comes shortly after the EU agreed this spring on a new digital competition law called the Digital Markets Act, that puts new fairness obligations on how a company such as Amazon treats external merchants that use its platforms. The law would have likely eventually forced Amazon to make some of the changes it is currently offering to make to settle the case—though potentially not until 2024.