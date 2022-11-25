Amazon refuses ‘unethical firings' allegation, calls resignations ‘voluntary’1 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 10:45 AM IST
Amazon employs approximately 100,000 workers in the country.
E-commerce giant Amazon, which was summoned by the Labour Ministry on Tuesday in relation to its voluntary separation program (VSP), has reportedly said that the company has not sacked any employee, rather allowed those to go who opted for its recently introduced massive global layoff plan, according to a report quoted by The Economic Times.