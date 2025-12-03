Amazon releases AI agents it says can work for days at a time
Summary
AWS CEO Matt Garman unveiled a set of new tools at the cloud giant’s annual re:Invent conference, calling them critical to helping companies get value out of AI.
Amazon Web Services on Tuesday unveiled a host of new artificial intelligence tools and features designed to help companies nab more value from generative AI.
