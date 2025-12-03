Amazon releases AI agents it says can work for days at a time

AWS has sometimes been criticized as a laggard in the AI space since it was slower to release its own models. And while Garman agrees that AWS “took half a step back" at the beginning of the AI boom to focus on building a broad and scalable platform for enterprises, he said the agentic trend has put the cloud giant right back front and center. That is because agents require access to business data, core applications and other systems, much of which is supported by AWS architecture, he said.