Amazon reveals how Bezos has made India the centerpiece of his global ambitions

The U.S. online giant said it has enabled exports of Indian-made goods worth $3 billion and created over a million local jobs since it began operating in the Asian nation about a decade ago -- about $1 billion of that and 300,000 jobs since January 2020 alone. About 250,000 new sellers have joined Amazon.in since and more than 50,000 offline retailers and neighborhood stores are now on the platform, the company’s country chief said.

