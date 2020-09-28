Amazon’s Alexa boss on what users are asking during Covid-19

Ms. Reid: There’s an element also of risk-taking that has been part of my career. I was in a leadership role, had been scaling, taking on larger responsibility, and I decided that I wanted to do more consumer-product development and get closer to the customer. So I took a really small role to build Dash Wand, which was part of Amazon Fresh at the time. It was very experimental. That role, interestingly enough, is what led me to my current job.