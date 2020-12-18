Subscribe
Amazon’s chief technology officer shares his predictions for 2021

3 min read . 09:11 AM IST Tom Loftus , The Wall Street Journal

  • The cloud may be unavoidable, on Earth and above, and more apps will be powered by it. Machine-learning will be available to a bigger audience, and quantum computing picks up

Werner Vogels, Amazon.com Inc.’s chief technology officer, predicts 2021 will see a much broader distribution of the technologies that have been powering big corporations.

The shift, which includes connecting more devices to the cloud, and better access to machine learning, builds on recent advances in software and silicon as well as the acceleration of digital initiatives by companies over the past year.

