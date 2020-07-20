E-commerce major Amazon’s global seller program has crossed $2 billion ( ₹30,000 crore) in cumulative e-commerce exports sales from India since its launch in 2015. The company said it has now set a target of $10 billion in exports from India by 2025.

“We will continue to empower Indian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) at Amazon. We are committed to digitise 10 million MSMEs, create 1 million incremental jobs and drive $10 billion in E-commerce exports by 2025," said Amit Agarwal, senior vice-president & country head, Amazon India, at the launch of the third edition of Amazon Exports Digest.

Launched with just a few hundred sellers in May 2015, today this program has over 60,000 Indian exporters from different parts of the country taking ‘Made in India’ products global.

“This vision is more relevant than ever today, and we remain committed to boost exports from India and contribute towards the revival of Indian economy," added Agarwal.

MSME are the backbone of the nation and Amazon is digitally empowering these enterprises, helping to boost exports, create more jobs and helping to further the government’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. During the lockdown, Amazon has helped small enterprises to embrace technology to compete in global markets and help them sustain their families who depend on them.

Exports will play a crucial role in India’s economic growth and ecommerce marketplace provides an easy and rapidly scalable route for Indian MSMEs to generate higher foreign exchange for the country and in the process create employment opportunities.

According to Agarwal, the immediate priority areas to fuel e-commerce exports start from creating more awareness about e-commerce exports on ground; end-to-end digitization of processes for MSMEs to get started off as exporters and building effective yet low cost logistics solutions. Amazon has been working on all these focus areas through partnerships with various state governments and industry bodies, and initiatives like Start up India, Skill India, Digital India and Make in India with ecommerce exports.

Amazon witnessed a growth of 47% percent in the number of global sellers from India in 2019 with majority of them coming from cities like Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana. Cities like Jodhpur, Ludhiana, Varansi, Patna, Zirakhpur, Gunutr, Karnal and Erode were some of the emerging cities.

The key product categories exported include apparel, jewelry, tea, leather items, home decor, health & personal care.

The seller program is a perfect example of how homegrown businesses are going global, said Agarwal, adding that 60,000 plus MSMEs use Amazon to build a global footprint.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via