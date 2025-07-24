Here's what Amazon pays its latest AI recruits across job roles — H-1B holders can make between ₹1.59-2.27 crore/year

Tech giant and e-commerce major Amazon has moved full-steam ahead with its artificial intelligence (AI) plans, onboarding nearly 11,300 foreign workers in the first quarter of 2025 to fill related roles, Business Insider reported citing data from job portals.

These roles can earn the employess between ₹1.59-2.27 crore annually, in terms of salary, excluding benefits and stock options, it added.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy in June emphasised that staff at particular subsidiaries must show how they use AI when applying for promotions. The report noted that Amazon is beating Meta, Google and Microsoft by 3x in terms of job adverts on AI job search platform Jobright.

BI further reported that data in public filing show that the company has as many as 15 lakh employees, of which 11,300 are foreign workers (largely on H-1B visa), were employed in Q1 of 2025.

Here's what Amazon pays its workers across roles (not including equity and benefits): The salary ranges from $185,000 to $263,700 (between ₹1.59-2.27 crore) for a software engineer at Amazon Web Services to a software development engineer at Amazon.com, respectively, the report said, citing public filings data.

For data scientists and financial analysts, the salary ranges from $204,028-230,900 (around ₹1.76-1.99 crore); while technical product managers can make $235,200 (approx ₹2.02 crore).

Responding to queries, an Amazon spokesperson told the publication that the pay is “based on role and level and informed by location, performance, and other factors”. They added that the pay is attractive and motivating, so that the company gets “ highest-caliber talent”.

The spokesperson also noted that Amazon's salary package is regularly reviewed to “ensure they're competitive”.

Breakdown: What foreign workers make at Amazon and its subsidiaries The report noted that this data is based on applications from Q1 of 2025.