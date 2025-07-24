Here's what Amazon pays its latest AI recruits across job roles — H-1B holders can make between ₹1.59-2.27 crore/year

Amazon has onboarded over 11,000 foreign workers in its AI job recruitment blitz. Between 1.59-2.27 crore annually, here's what the company is paying these software engineers, data scientists, managers and analysts.

Updated24 Jul 2025, 11:16 AM IST
File photo of an Amazon fulfillment center in North America. The tech giant has onboarded over 11,000 foreign workers in its AI job recruitment blitz. And employees, including software engineers, data scientists, project managers and analysts are earning between $185,000-$263,700 annually. (Photographer: Isabella Falsetti / Bloomberg )

Tech giant and e-commerce major Amazon has moved full-steam ahead with its artificial intelligence (AI) plans, onboarding nearly 11,300 foreign workers in the first quarter of 2025 to fill related roles, Business Insider reported citing data from job portals.

These roles can earn the employess between 1.59-2.27 crore annually, in terms of salary, excluding benefits and stock options, it added. 

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy in June emphasised that staff at particular subsidiaries must show how they use AI when applying for promotions. The report noted that Amazon is beating Meta, Google and Microsoft by 3x in terms of job adverts on AI job search platform Jobright.

BI further reported that data in public filing show that the company has as many as 15 lakh employees, of which 11,300 are foreign workers (largely on H-1B visa), were employed in Q1 of 2025. 

Here's what Amazon pays its workers across roles (not including equity and benefits):

The salary ranges from $185,000 to $263,700 (between 1.59-2.27 crore) for a software engineer at Amazon Web Services to a software development engineer at Amazon.com, respectively, the report said, citing public filings data. 

For data scientists and financial analysts, the salary ranges from $204,028-230,900 (around 1.76-1.99 crore); while technical product managers can make $235,200 (approx 2.02 crore). 

Responding to queries, an Amazon spokesperson told the publication that the pay is “based on role and level and informed by location, performance, and other factors”. They added that the pay is attractive and motivating, so that the company gets “ highest-caliber talent”.

The spokesperson also noted that Amazon's salary package is regularly reviewed to “ensure they're competitive”.

Breakdown: What foreign workers make at Amazon and its subsidiaries

The report noted that this data is based on applications from Q1 of 2025.

Salary for roles at Amazon Data Services

  • Software Development Engineer at Amazon Data Services: $108,826 to $223,600 
  • Software Development Engineer at Amazon Development Center US: $95,493 to $260,600

Salary for roles at Amazon Web Services

  • Business Intelligence Engineer at Amazon Web Services: $96,678 to $176,012
  • Enterprise Account Engineer at Amazon Web Services: $103,605 to $238,965
  • Professional Services at Amazon Web Services: $105,997 to $218,200
  • Software Development Engineer at Amazon Web Services: $84,094 to $223,600
  • Solutions Architect at Amazon Web Services: $112,474 to $225,000
  • Support Engineer-External at Amazon Web Services: $63,835 to $160,000

Salary for roles at Amazon.com Services

  • Applied Scientist at Amazon.com Services: $83,491 to $260,000 
  • Business Analyst at Amazon.com Services: $79,518 to $143,100 
  • Business Intelligence Engineer at Amazon.com Services: $193,200 
  • Data Engineer at Amazon.com Services: $70,262 to $236,344 
  • Data Scientist at Amazon.com Services: $92,040 to $230,900 
  • Financial Analyst at Amazon.com Services: $94,300 to $204,028 
  • Manager, Software Development at Amazon.com Services: $148,950 to $287,700 
  • Product Manager at Amazon.com Services: $109,782 to $200,000 
  • Product Manager - Technical at Amazon.com Services: $136,843 to $235,200 
  • Program Manager at Amazon.com Services: $81,600 to $162,700 
  • Quality Assurance Engineer at Amazon.com Services: $86,320 to $185,000 
  • Software Development Engineer at Amazon.com Services: $85,384 to $263,700 
  • Supply Chain Manager at Amazon.com Services: $77,200 to $168,000 
  • System Development Engineer at Amazon.com Services: $105,997 to $198,000 
  • Technical Program Manager at Amazon.com Services: $108,098 to $231,400

