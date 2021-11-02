Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News / Amazon says fully vaccinated workers can skip face masks

Amazon says fully vaccinated workers can skip face masks

Amazon is relaxing its mask-wearing rules for US employees, letting those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 work in its warehouses without a face covering
1 min read . 08:41 PM IST Joseph Pisani, The Wall Street Journal

Warehouse employees with proof of Covid-19 vaccination can go maskless starting Nov. 2

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Amazon.com Inc. is relaxing its mask-wearing rules for U.S. employees, letting those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 work in its warehouses without a face covering.

Amazon.com Inc. is relaxing its mask-wearing rules for U.S. employees, letting those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 work in its warehouses without a face covering.

The online shopping giant, which has about one million employees in the U.S., had let vaccinated employees go maskless in the spring, but changed course in August as the highly transmissible Delta variant spread.

The online shopping giant, which has about one million employees in the U.S., had let vaccinated employees go maskless in the spring, but changed course in August as the highly transmissible Delta variant spread.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Amazon told employees they could ditch their masks if they are fully vaccinated starting Nov. 2, unless federal, state or local laws say otherwise.

“Vaccines are universally available across the U.S. and vaccination rates continue to rise which enables the ability to return to our previous mask policy," the company told workers in a message. The news was first reported by CNBC.

Amazon, the second-largest private employer in the U.S. after retailer Walmart Inc., hasn’t mandated that workers be vaccinated. Those who want to go without a mask have to show proof of vaccination.

Around 69.6% of the U.S. adult population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

MINT PREMIUM See All

It’s time to raise the ₹1 trillion GST bar for assessi ...

Common mistakes to avoid while choosing a term insuranc ...

Strong realizations, falling debt lift SAIL

For HDFC, the best days are still ahead

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!