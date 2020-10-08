Amazon says Indian partner broke pact with Mukesh Ambani sale deal

The war for a slice of the emerging market is reshaping India’s retail landscape, with Reliance, Amazon and Walmart Inc. looking to dominate the field. Ambani has just raised more than $5 billion selling stakes in Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. to private equity firms and sovereign funds. The tycoon was offering a roughly $20 billion stake in his own retail business to Amazon, a person with knowledge of the matter said last month. Tata Group, the $113 billion conglomerate, is also preparing to enter the fray.