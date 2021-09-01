Amazon says will hire over 50,000 IT professionals, job fair starts this month

With Amazon's annual job fair scheduled to begin Sept. 15, Jassy hopes now is a good time for recruiting. “There are so many jobs during the pandemic that have been displaced or have been altered, and there are so many people who are thinking about different and new jobs," said Jassy, who cited a U.S. survey from PwC that 65% of workers wanted a new gig.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}