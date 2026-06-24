Amazon scales rapid delivery ‘Now’ to 300+ cities; launches ‘Sammaan’ program for delivery partner welfare

Amazon announced its 300-plus-city expansion plan for its quick-commerce business, Amazon Now, and pledged to build "India's largest" delivery-in-minutes network.

In a statement, Amazon said it will ramp up its specialised fulfilment infrastructure to offer the largest selection of products to customers across India — tens of thousands of products delivered in minutes or a few hours, over one million within the same day, over four million the next day, and millions more with unlimited, free and fast Prime delivery.

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Samir Kumar, Country Manager, Amazon India, said the company has seen strong customer response, especially among Prime members, who triple their shopping frequency once they start using Amazon Now.

“We have further accelerated our expansion and will offer ultra-fast deliveries to customers in over 300 cities of India,” he said.

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Andy Jassy in India Amazon CEO Andy Jassy marked the first leg of his India visit at an Amazon Now micro-fulfilment centre in Mumbai on Wednesday, where the e-commerce giant has recently announced a $35 billion investment commitment by 2030, coming on top of $40 billion already invested, to support business expansion, AI-driven digitisation, exports and job creation.

"Andy Jassy visited an Amazon Now micro-fulfilment centre that powers the company's ultra-fast delivery promise, with plans afoot to extend the service to more than 300 Indian cities," the company said.

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"Great to be in India and visit an Amazon Now micro-fulfilment centre in one of the busiest areas of Mumbai," Jassy said in a post on X.

"It's our fastest-growing ecommerce business unit in India, and we're expanding to 300 cities as part of our plan to build the country's largest delivery-in-minutes network. And what we've learned building it here is now helping us scale it across the US and around the world."

Also Read | Amazon India head flags early lag as Amazon ramps up quick commerce push

Jassy is in India to meet leaders, employees and entrepreneurs. He is also expected to travel to Delhi this week.

Things needed quickly, like groceries, shampoo, baby products, get picked and delivered just minutes after being ordered, Jassy said, adding that "customers are loving it..."

"Prime members triple their shopping frequency once they start using it, and we've seen orders double every quarter since launch," the high-profile CEO said.

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Amazon Now is currently available to over 50 million customers in more than 15 metro and non-metro cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Amritsar, and Kochi.

Positioned as the company's ultra-fast delivery service, Amazon Now has become the fastest-growing ecommerce business unit in Amazon India's history, with orders doubling every quarter since launch.

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‘Sammaan’ program Amazon also announced ‘Sammaan,’ a programme focused on the welfare of its delivery associates. A portion of Amazon India's recently announced $300 million investment in operations and associate well-being will go towards strengthening and scaling this program, the company said.

“I am excited as we launch ‘Sammaan’, a dedicated program focused on delivery associate welfare. It is our promise that as we grow faster, the people powering that speed grow with us, with better health and wellness, education support for their families, and a safer working environment every day,” Samir Kumar said.

According to the press note, this comprehensive welfare program includes scholarships for the education of associates' children, enabling access to government benefits and financial inclusion programs, comprehensive insurance coverage, on-road safety measures and more.

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