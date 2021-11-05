Amazon seeks another 4,538 satellites to challenge Musk’s SpaceX

SpaceX has emerged as a space leader, having launched at least 1,700 of its Starlink broadband satellites with plans for thousands more. Amazon.com earlier won FCC approval for 3,236 satellites, and says it will launch two prototypes late next year. London-based OneWeb is building a fleet of 648 satellites. The Boeing Co. on Nov. 3 won permission from the FCC for a fleet of 147 communications satellites.