Amazon.com Inc. is aiming to hire 150,000 seasonal workers in the U.S., a move to expand its workforce against a tight labor market as the holiday season nears.

The hiring push adds to Amazon’s plans, unveiled in September, to increase its ranks of permanent employees by 125,000. The e-commerce company is also adding 40,000 people to its tech and corporate staff.

After pay increases rolled out earlier this year, Amazon jobs have an average starting wage of $18 an hour, the company said. Seasonal workers are also eligible for sign-on bonuses and hourly bonuses on some shifts.

The company had 950,000 U.S. employees and 1.3 million permanent workers world-wide as of July. For last year’s holidays, the company brought on 100,000 seasonal workers.

E-commerce companies have been rushing to staff up as holiday shopping approaches, but many industries have found hiring rough going in recent months. During the pandemic, some parents have stayed out of work to care for children while they were home from schools and daycare. Other people have taken time off to re-evaluate their priorities. The labor force is smaller by about 4.3 million workers than it would be if workforce participation returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Some of Amazon’s largest competitors have also laid out ambitious hiring plans. Walmart Inc. said last month it is aiming to add 150,000 people to its U.S. workforce of about 1.6 million. Target Corp. wants to hire 100,000 seasonal workers and around 30,000 warehouse employees.

Shippers, whose role in holiday shopping has leapt with the rise of e-commerce, are growing, too. United Parcel Service Inc. and FedEx Corp. are planning to bring on a combined 200,000 package handlers and other workers.

Amazon’s seasonal job postings are concentrated in 20 states, including New York, Texas and Virginia. There are 23,000 openings in California, 6,200 in Arizona and 4,500 in Illinois, Amazon said.

