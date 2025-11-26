Amazon sends urgent alert — 300 million customers are at risk of cyber threat ahead of Black Friday

The annual Black Friday shopping frenzy is here, and with it comes a heightened risk of cybercrime attempts. As millions flock online hunting for deals, hackers are waiting to exploit unsuspecting shoppers.

Amazon, a major online retailer with an estimated 310 million active users in 2025, has consistently been a prime target for scammers, hackers, and other highly targeted cybercrime activities. As a precautionary measure, the online retail giant has issued a warning that every customer must take seriously, as attackers may be on the move.

This urgency follows a recent report confirming that hackers and cybercriminals are targeting big brands, including Netflix and PayPal, through an impersonation scheme that uses browser notifications and the Matrix Push criminal platform, Forbes reported.

Amazon sends users urgent warning Amazon has sent warnings to its customers, urging them to remain vigilant against impersonation scams. These cybercriminals are targeting Amazon users by reaching out to try and get “access to sensitive information like personal or financial information, or Amazon account details,” Amazon said in an email received by users on 24 November.

Even though these attacks are not uncommon or new, they continue to evolve, and warnings such as this from Amazon serve as a timely reminder to stay alert at the busy time of year, when most people are browsing the internet for new deals, Forbes reported.

Common attack methods to watch for — Fake messages: Receiving messages claiming issues with delivery or a problem with your Amazon account.

— Deceptive advertising: Third-party adverts, including those on social media, that promote deals that seem too good to be true.

— Unofficial requests: Messages sent through unofficial channels or unsolicited tech support phone calls, requesting account or payment information.

— Suspicious links: Being directed to unfamiliar links via email or text.

Amazon’s timely warning is necessary A new FortiGuard Labs report, published on 25 November, has confirmed that Amazon's timely warning about cyberattacks is quite correct, citing a clear indicator of pre-holiday attack intent:

— Over 18,000 holiday-themed domains, including terms such as Christmas, Black Friday, and Flash Sale, were registered in the past three months, with at least 750 of these confirmed as malicious, the report said.

— More than 19,000 domains were registered that imitate major retail brands like Amazon, with 2,900 of these confirmed to be malicious. They often use slight variations that are easy to miss when shoppers are moving quickly, the researchers said.

— Experts like Anne Cutler from Keeper Security note that new scams are increasingly fueled by artificial intelligence, whether that be convincingly forged order confirmations, spoofed retailer sites and even AI-generated customer service messages designed to steal login information.

What did Amazon advise to stay safe during such attacks? To stay protected from these relentless attacks, Amazon recommends that all its customers follow key security practices year-round.

— Always use the official Amazon mobile app or website for customer service inquiries, account changes, delivery tracking, and refunds.

— Enable two-factor authentication whenever available for your online accounts to block unauthorised account access, even if your password is stolen.

— Switch to a passkey for a safer sign-in method that utilises the same biometric data (face, fingerprint, or PIN) you use to unlock your device.

— Remember, Amazon will never ask you to make payments or to provide payment information over the phone, nor will it ever send emails asking customers to verify their account credentials.