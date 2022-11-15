Amazon set to lay off thousands of corporate workers
The layoffs, which could total 10,000 employees, follow job cuts by other tech companies
Amazon.com Inc. is preparing layoffs that could total about 10,000 workers as the company continues a broad cost-cutting review led by Chief Executive Andy Jassy, a person familiar with the matter said.
The tech company’s layoffs, which could begin as soon as this week, are targeted for corporate employees and could primarily affect Amazon’s devices business, which includes its hit Alexa products, as well as human resources and retail, the person said. The retail unit has been the primary organization that has had to respond to a slowdown of sales this year.
Amazon has separately already started laying off contractors working in recruiting, who in the past few weeks were told that their assignments were abruptly ending, according to other people. The additional planned layoffs at Amazon are among its full-time employees.
The layoffs come as Amazon is undertaking a broad review of costs, The Wall Street Journal reported last week. That review has focused on the devices unit, which the Journal reported has lost $5 billion annually in some recent years.
The New York Times reported on Amazon’s employee layoff plans earlier Monday.
The number of layoffs could change and the cuts are being made as team by team decisions, the person said. The cuts would represent about 3% of Amazon’s corporate staff and less than 1% of its global workforce, which exceeded 1.5 million people at the end of September, including hundreds of thousands of workers at its warehouses.
Many tech companies have cut jobs as the economy sours. The trend has affected companies like Amazon that grew quickly during the pandemic and say they overbuilt in many cases. Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. last week said it would cut more than 11,000 workers, or 13% of staff, adding to layoffs at Lyft Inc., payments firm Stripe Inc. and other tech companies.
Amazon’s move to cut jobs comes after the company earlier pared down head count in other ways. The company in October froze hiring across the retail division. It has redeployed employees from certain teams to more profitable areas and closed a variety of teams. Its head count at the end of September was down by about 78,000 workers from the level in the first quarter of this year.
The latest plan by Amazon shows the extent to which the company is determined to rein in costs as it prepares for economic uncertainty, although it is also entering a holiday period that is typically when it makes most of its sales for the year.
While Amazon has hired at its warehouses to prepare for the fourth quarter, executives have warned that they would be cautious in how they hire. Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky last month said Amazon has seen signs of consumers being affected by high inflation, and the company warned of a difficult fourth quarter financially.
Amazon’s devices business has long been an arm where the company innovates and was celebrated by its founder and former CEO Jeff Bezos, who made Alexa his pet project. The unit has had more than 10,000 employees and is a major recipient of investment capital.
While Amazon has said it remains committed to Alexa, Mr. Jassy has targeted businesses that are losing money. The approach is a contrast to the company’s tremendous expansion during the pandemic. Between the end of 2019 and end of 2021, Amazon hired more than 800,000 employees, mostly at its hundreds of warehouses, as it sought to keep up with a surge in online orders.
Amazon previously said it determined that there are some areas where certain roles are no longer necessary and has worked in those cases to help staff members find new roles. Amazon has reported a total of $3 billion in net losses for the first nine months of this year, after posting net income of about $33 billion in 2021 and $21 billion in 2020.
Amazon last underwent an extensive profitability push in 2017 under Mr. Bezos. Senior Amazon executives say Mr. Jassy’s review is much more extensive. Mr. Jassy has been focused on profits since taking over last year, and has presided over tough decisions.