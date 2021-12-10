Amazon.com Inc. has settled a lawsuit over the sale of alleged fake cashmere products on its site, a cashmere industry organization said.

The Cashmere and Camel Hair Manufacturers Institute in November sued Amazon and a U.S.-based store, CS Accessories LLC, that sold scarves on the retail site after the organization said it tested numerous products labeled as 100% cashmere and found they contained no cashmere and were made out of much-cheaper acrylic and other synthetic materials.

“CCMI and Amazon have resolved their dispute and look forward to collaborating to protect the interests of Cashmere customers, manufacturers, and sellers," CCMI President Fabio Garzena said in a statement Tuesday, the day a trial for the case was scheduled to begin in Boston. An Amazon spokesman sent the same statement when asked for comment Thursday.

U.S. District Court Judge William Young ordered on Tuesday that CS Accessories must not advertise or sell products falsely labeled as cashmere, according to court documents. CCMI isn’t restricted from prosecuting its claims against Amazon in the future, Judge Young wrote in the order.

Mr. Garzena declined to comment further on the resolution’s details, including whether there was a cash settlement.

A CS Accessories representative declined to comment.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Massachusetts, alleged that after CCMI in 2019 notified Amazon of fake cashmere products being sold on its site, the retailer repeatedly failed to take effective action to correct the problem.

An Amazon official acknowledged to CCMI the sale of the fake cashmere products in 2019, saying the company would remove them from their site until the fiber content was properly labeled, according to the lawsuit. CCMI found more examples of falsely labeled cashmere products in 2020, as well as products falsely labeled as “Made in Scotland," the lawsuit said.

“Amazon expanded and increased its marketing and sale of the Purported Cashmere Garments, to the point where they now have a very substantial presence on Amazon’s websites," the lawsuit said.

Scarves sold on Amazon used as examples in the lawsuit of products with allegedly mislabeled information were unavailable for purchase Thursday morning.

