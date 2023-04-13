Amazon shareholders introduce record number of proposals for second year2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 10:35 PM IST
- Amazon's board has recommended shareholders vote against each of the 18 proposals
- Last year, all of the record 15 shareholder proposals were rejected by investors’ votes
E-retail giant Amazon is facing 18 shareholder proposals, beating its 2022 record of 15 proposals, as environmental, social and governance (ESG)-focused investors push for more changes in the company, according to Amazons' proxy statement released on Thursday.
