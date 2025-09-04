Amazon signs 20-year lease for 5.6 lakh sq. ft. fulfillment centre in Hooghly

BENGALURU: Amazon Seller Services, the marketplace arm of Amazon Inc., has leased 5.6 lakh sq. ft of warehousing space in West Bengal’s Hooghly district as it scales up its fulfilment network across India.

The space, which will serve as a new fulfilment centre (FC), has been pre-leased from Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd. According to documents accessed by real estate analytics platform Propstack, the handover will take place between January and June 2026, with the lease beginning on 1 June. The agreement runs for 20 years.

Amazon will pay a monthly rent of around ₹1.26 crore, with an escalation every three years, taking the total payout to more than ₹400 crore over the lease period.

An Amazon spokesperson didn't respond to queries.

“The deal at Hooghly is one of several high-value warehousing agreements, indicating confidence in India’s growing organized warehousing sector driven by e-commerce,” said Raja Seetharaman, co-founder, Propstack.

The Hooghly deal comes on the heels of Amazon India’s ₹2,000 crore investment announcement in June, aimed at strengthening operational infrastructure, tech capabilities, and fulfilment speed. The expansion reflects growing competition not only with Flipkart but also with quick-commerce platforms that are reshaping consumer expectations.

In recent months, Amazon has leased space in Hooghly, Tiruvallur, Krishnagiri, Visakhapatnam, and Hubballi, underscoring its push into non-metro cities.

“Amazon’s expansion in Hooghly and other cities reflects the company’s long-term commitment to accommodating rapid order volume growth and enhancing customer experience nationwide,” Seetharaman said.