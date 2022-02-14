Amazon, Spotify explore bids for podcasting platform Audioboom

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Amazon.com Inc. and Spotify Technology SA are exploring bids for Audioboom Group Plc and may decide on formal offers for the podcasting group as soon as this month, Sky News said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The two digital giants have been exploring rival bids in recent weeks, Sky News said, with Amazon working with JPMorgan Chase & Co. on its interest in Audioboom.

The two digital giants have been exploring rival bids in recent weeks, Sky News said, with Amazon working with JPMorgan Chase & Co. on its interest in Audioboom.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.