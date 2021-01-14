Amazon takes battle to Netflix with mobile plan

Since entering India more than four years ago, both Netflix and Amazon have been fighting it out with compelling and diverse local and foreign content. Sector experts said streaming services will up their content game in 2021 by increasing budget allocation by 25-30%. In December 2019, Netflix founder and chief executive Reed Hastings said he would invest ₹3,000 crore in India in the next couple of years. A month later, Amazon chief Jeff Bezos said Prime Video was doing better in India than anywhere else, and the company had decided to double its India investments. He did not share details.