Amazon taps grocery biz  to  expand  in  towns

“Grocery as a sub-category grew more than 2X and became a gateway for new customers on Amazon.in. These customers have, over time, shopped across categories. There is a huge growth potential in online grocery, which is still a small market. I anticipate a complete evolution in the way people do grocery shopping in India, and this category will grow multiple times for the next few years," Manish Tiwary, vice-president, Amazon India, said in an interview.