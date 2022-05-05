NEW DELHI : Online marketplace Amazon is increasing the scope of Indian exports on the platform as it sees a strong response for Made in India products in global markets and as small and mid-sized exporters turn online to sell their products, it said on Wednesday. It will target $20 billion cumulative exports from India by 2025, it said, revising its earlier target of $10 billion.

Cumulative exports by Indian exporters on the Amazon Global Selling programme are on track to surpass the $5 billion milestone, it said.

“The programme took about three years to enable the first billion dollars and the last two billion dollars have come in just 17 months. The programme has seen remarkable adoption among businesses of all sizes across India and has grown to more than 100,000 exporters since its launch in 2015. These exporters are showcasing millions of made-in-India products to customers worldwide through Amazon’s 18 international websites," the company said.

The Amazon Global Selling programme helps lower the entry barrier for Indian micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to expand their exports business using e-commerce as a platform.

In 2020, the firm’s billionaire founder Jeff Bezos, while on a visit to India, said Amazon will use its global footprint to export made-in-India goods worth $10 billion by 2025.

“In 2020, Amazon had pledged to enable $10 billion in cumulative exports from India by 2025 using this programme. However, as Indian MSMEs discover how e-commerce makes it easy for them to reach customers globally, we are seeing a rapid increase in the number of exporters joining Amazon Global Selling... We are, therefore, scaling up our pledge to boost exports from India using e-commerce to $20 billion by 2025," said Amit Agarwal, senior vice-president India and emerging markets, Amazon.