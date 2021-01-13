Amazon tells court Parler should remain shut down after riot

Amazon.com Inc. urged a judge not to order the company to restore web-hosting service to Parler LLC, the conservative social media platform.

“Compelling AWS to host content that plans, encourages, and incites violence would be unprecedented," the company said in a filing. “Parler has no likelihood of prevailing on the merits, and the balance of equities and public interest strongly tip against an injunction. The motion for a temporary restraining order should be denied."

