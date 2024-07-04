Amazon to build $1.3 billion top-secret cloud for Australia’s government
SummaryAmazon’s cloud-computing business will build a cloud for Australia’s government, improving the key U.S. ally’s ability to share and analyze information and boost the resilience of its defense communications.
SYDNEY—Amazon’s cloud-computing business will build a top-secret cloud for Australia’s government, improving the key U.S. ally’s ability to share and analyze information and boost the resilience of its defense communications.