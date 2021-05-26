Amazon to buy Hollywood studio MGM for $8.45 billion, with debt
- Deal signals that e-commerce company is renewing emphasis on entertainment
Amazon.com Inc. has agreed to buy the Hollywood studio MGM Holdings for $8.45 billion, including debt, in a deal that would turn a film operation founded in the silent era into a streaming asset for the e-commerce company.
The pact signals that Amazon is renewing its emphasis on entertainment and seizing an opportunity to jump up in weight class.
