Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Amazon to buy Hollywood studio MGM for $8.45 billion, with debt

Amazon to buy Hollywood studio MGM for $8.45 billion, with debt

Premium
Photo Reuters
1 min read . 06:37 PM IST DAVE SEBASTIAN, The Wall Street Journal

  • Deal signals that e-commerce company is renewing emphasis on entertainment

Amazon.com Inc. has agreed to buy the Hollywood studio MGM Holdings for $8.45 billion, including debt, in a deal that would turn a film operation founded in the silent era into a streaming asset for the e-commerce company.

The pact signals that Amazon is renewing its emphasis on entertainment and seizing an opportunity to jump up in weight class.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!