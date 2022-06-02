Amazon to close Kindle bookstore in China

Although the Kindle dominates the market for e-reading devices in China, the overall size of the market has been in retreat in recent years as smartphone and tablet technology has improved, increasing their appeal as alternatives to e-readers. Competition has also increased from next-generation devices that combine features of tablets and e-readers and made by domestic rivals such as Huawei Technologies Co. and iFlytek Co., said Ivan Lam, an analyst at tech market research firm Counterpoint Research.