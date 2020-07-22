Amazon will be holding its Prime Day sale in India on 6 August and 7 August. The new Prime Day sale is aimed at bouncing back sales figures after a slow period due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

"Now in its fourth year in India, Prime Day starts at midnight on Thursday, August 6 and will run for 48 hours, offering members two full days of the best in shopping, savings and blockbuster entertainment from the comfort and safety of their homes," Amazon India said in a statement.

According to the e-commerce platform, there will be over 300 new product launches from top brands like Samsung, Prestige, Fabindia, Dabur, Voltas, Godrej, Jabra, Microsoft Xbox, Adidas, Xiaomi and Boat among others.

Amazon will also be including local stakeholders in the sale. Indian brands and local store owners from programs like karigar, saheli, launchpad and local shops will participate in the sale.

"We are super excited that members can start discovering joy early ahead of Prime Day and earn cashbacks every time they shop from tens of thousands of small businesses including local stores, karigars, and saheli entrepreneurs, while supporting their business in these challenging times," Amit Agarwal, SVP and Country Manager at Amazon India, said in a report by PTI.

With inputs from Agencies

